Distance education: a problem in technology or in people

On Tuesday, November 10, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Distance Education: The Problem Is In Technology Or In People." Participants include: executive Director of the Open Policy Foundation, founder of the Klim Churiumov Scientific Lyceum, Candidate of Historical Sciences Iryna Zhdanova; Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko; Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas; MP of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yulia Ovchynnikova; Rector of Vytautas Magnus University, professor, Kaunas (Lithuania) Juozas Augutis; Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Vytautas Magnus University, Professor, Kaunas (Lithuania) Saulius Mitskevichus; Rector of Lugansk National Pedagogical University named after Taras Shevchenko Sergey Savchenko; Rector of Pryazovskyi State Technical University Viacheslav Voloshyn, invited teachers from Donetsk, Lugansk regions, schools and universities of the Republic of Lithuania and others. Organizer: NGO Open Policy Foundation with support of the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Ukraine and the Program for the Development of Cooperation and Democracy Support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone. (097) 005-79-97, dostupnaosvita.com.ua@gmail.com (Alla Kravchenko).