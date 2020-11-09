Video

17:00 09.11.2020

Distance education: a problem in technology or in people

2 min read

On Tuesday, November 10, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Distance Education: The Problem Is In Technology Or In People." Participants include: executive Director of the Open Policy Foundation, founder of the Klim Churiumov Scientific Lyceum, Candidate of Historical Sciences Iryna Zhdanova; Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko; Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas; MP of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yulia Ovchynnikova; Rector of Vytautas Magnus University, professor, Kaunas (Lithuania) Juozas Augutis; Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Vytautas Magnus University, Professor, Kaunas (Lithuania) Saulius Mitskevichus; Rector of Lugansk National Pedagogical University named after Taras Shevchenko Sergey Savchenko; Rector of Pryazovskyi State Technical University Viacheslav Voloshyn, invited teachers from Donetsk, Lugansk regions, schools and universities of the Republic of Lithuania and others. Organizer: NGO Open Policy Foundation with support of the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Ukraine and the Program for the Development of Cooperation and Democracy Support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone. (097) 005-79-97, dostupnaosvita.com.ua@gmail.com (Alla Kravchenko).

 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Energoatom - the struggle for survival

International Lobbyists of LPR, DPR Illegal Armed Groups&quot

Medical Coercion and Collapse of the Health Care System: How is It Done in Ukraine?

Polissia Nature Reserve under Threat of Destruction!

Fiscalization: Non-stop Support

Local Election Results are Change in Political Landscape, Start of New Political Cycle in Ukraine

Illegal Market of Risky Goods in Ukraine: Economic, Consumer Danger of Electrical Engineering

Ukraine intends to develop trust and trade relations with Israel - Ambassador Korniychuk

Political Experts on Local Election Results

Election Day: CVU Assessment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD