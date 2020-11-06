Video

12:30 06.11.2020

Energoatom - the struggle for survival

1 min read

On Friday, November 6, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Energoatom - the struggle for survival." Participants include: Chairman of the Atomprofspilka Valeriy Matov; Deputy Chairman of the Atomprofspilka Oleksiy Lych; the head of the trade union organization of the Rivne NPP Ivan Melnyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

