10:30 05.11.2020

Medical Coercion and Collapse of the Health Care System: How is It Done in Ukraine?

On Thursday, November 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Medical Coercion and Collapse of the Health Care System: How is It Done in Ukraine?" Participants include: public activist, representative of the NGO "Vaccination: free choice" Viacheslav Kostylev; lawyer, analyst Zakhar Miliutin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot with editorial cards. Additional information by phone: (068) 338 56 56 (Viacheslav Kostylev).

