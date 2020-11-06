On Friday, November 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "International Lobbyists of LPR, DPR Illegal Armed Groups" on 30 agents of influence and 30 organizations and their activities in countries of the EU and the United States, aimed at legalizing the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation in the minds of the international community. Participants include lawyer, human rights activist, Director of the Eastern Human Rights Group NGO Vira Yastrebova; Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Major General Serhiy Kryvonos (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (066) 423 5323, east.hr.group@gmail.com (Serhiy Paschukov, Eastern Human Rights Group).