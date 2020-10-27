Ukraine is taking a course towards economizing foreign policy and intends to develop trust and trade relations with Israel. Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this during the III Ukrainian-Israeli Innovation Summit in Kiev on Tuesday.

«I support the proposal of our President and Foreign Minister to economize our foreign policy. In our case, this includes such important aspects as the development of investment attractiveness, innovative technologies and trade relations between Ukraine and Israel. These are all real things, but for this, we need to develop trust between our countries. We also need to support the agricultural sector, which needs Israeli technologies, irrigation systems, and everything that is aimed at supporting and developing it», he said.

Yevhen Korniychuk emphasized that the non-diplomatic Trade and Innovation Mission of Ukraine in Jerusalem will also deal with these areas.

«This will also be a priority for the Embassy for the next 6-12 months. We have already discussed the issue of premises for this mission, but the main question remains who will be involved in the B2B (business to business - Ed.) direction in the mission», the diplomat said.

The ambassador also stressed that he intends to pay more attention to popularizing the investment attractiveness of Ukraine.

«I have been practicing law with Israel for many years, paying attention to supporting foreign direct investment in Ukraine. I intend to be an advocate for all Israeli investors in Ukraine and to promote their investments. My mission in Israel begins next week, and after the quarantine, I will have meetings with representatives of the government and parliament. I am looking forward to it», Yevgeny Korniychuk stressed.