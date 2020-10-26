On Monday, October 26, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Political Experts on Local Election Results." Participants include political scientist, Head of the board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Research Volodymyr Fesenko; political scientist Valentyn Hladkykh; political scientist Petro Oleschuk (Reitarskaya street 8/5-A). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Registration of journalists on the spot using editorial cards.