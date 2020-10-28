On Wednesday, October 28, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press briefing entitled "Illegal Market of Risky Goods in Ukraine: Economic, Consumer Danger of Electrical Engineering,"where the participants will show the risks of the electronics industry for the consumer in terms of use non-certified gray equipment, they will speak about the statistics of fires occurring due to malfunctioning electrical appliances, the main causes of tragedies and tell which household appliances burn most often. Participants include CEO of the Ukrainian Importers of Consumer Electronics Association Sofia Araslanova; EBA Consumer Electronics Committee Manager Viktoriia Kulykova; Head of the Department of Emergency Prevention of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Yevhen Linchevsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.