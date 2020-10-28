Video

10:00 28.10.2020

Illegal Market of Risky Goods in Ukraine: Economic, Consumer Danger of Electrical Engineering

1 min read

On Wednesday, October 28, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press briefing entitled "Illegal Market of Risky Goods in Ukraine: Economic, Consumer Danger of Electrical Engineering,"where the participants will show the risks of the electronics industry for the consumer in terms of use non-certified gray equipment, they will speak about the statistics of fires occurring due to malfunctioning electrical appliances, the main causes of tragedies and tell which household appliances burn most often. Participants include CEO of the Ukrainian Importers of Consumer Electronics Association Sofia Araslanova; EBA Consumer Electronics Committee Manager Viktoriia Kulykova; Head of the Department of Emergency Prevention of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Yevhen Linchevsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Ukraine intends to develop trust and trade relations with Israel - Ambassador Korniychuk

Political Experts on Local Election Results

Election Day: CVU Assessment

Press conference on results of Rating election day polls

Local elections - development and finale. What factors will affect the result? What awaits the country, political class following campaign?

Reducing Service of Life of Freight Cars to Lead to Increase in Costs to Shippers, Losses to Ukrainian Economy

Electoral Sentiments of Dnipro Residents

Cigarettes Smuggling in Ukraine Growing for Several Years in a Row, Causes Great Damage to Economy. How Govt, Business Solve This Problem

Presentation of ITTA anomaly software product

Ratings of Political Parties, Candidates for Kyiv City Mayors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD