Press conference on results of Rating election day polls

On Sunday, October 25, at 20.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host the presentation of the results of polls of the Sociological Group Rating which are held on election day, with the participation of director of the Sociological group Rating Oleksiy Antypovych. Several exit polls and the results of the electoral-behavioral combined study will be presented. Sociological group Rating is to work at 400 polling stations, exit polls and it is planned to cover about 20,000-22,000 respondents by polls (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.