Video

11:30 23.10.2020

Local elections - development and finale. What factors will affect the result? What awaits the country, political class following campaign?

1 min read

On Friday, October 23, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Local elections - development and finale. What factors will affect the result? What awaits the country, political class following campaign?." Participants include expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, director of the Politics analytical center Mykola Davydiuk; co-founder of the Dialogue for Peace and Safe Reintegration national platform Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Reducing Service of Life of Freight Cars to Lead to Increase in Costs to Shippers, Losses to Ukrainian Economy

Electoral Sentiments of Dnipro Residents

Cigarettes Smuggling in Ukraine Growing for Several Years in a Row, Causes Great Damage to Economy. How Govt, Business Solve This Problem

Presentation of ITTA anomaly software product

Ratings of Political Parties, Candidates for Kyiv City Mayors

Live. How Ukraine Treats Breast Cancer

Electoral preferences of voters in Ivano-Frankivsk and the region

Final Lap of Local Elections &ndash; Which Parties Are Leaders, Which Are Outsiders of the Race and For What Reasons

Ten Days Before Elections: Main Problems and Risks

Dirty Attacks on Independent Experts as Peril to Ukraine's Court System

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD