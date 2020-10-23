On Friday, October 23, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Local elections - development and finale. What factors will affect the result? What awaits the country, political class following campaign?." Participants include expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, director of the Politics analytical center Mykola Davydiuk; co-founder of the Dialogue for Peace and Safe Reintegration national platform Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.