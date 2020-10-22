Video

10:30 22.10.2020

Reducing Service of Life of Freight Cars to Lead to Increase in Costs to Shippers, Losses to Ukrainian Economy

On Thursday, October 22, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Reducing Service of Life of Freight Cars to Lead to Increase in Costs to Shippers, Losses to Ukrainian Economy." Participants include President of the Ukrmetalurgprom association Oleksandr Kalenkov; Executive Director of the Ukrainian association of producers of ferroalloys and other electrometallurgy products of UkrFA Serhiy Kudriavtsev; Chairman of the Ukrcement Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine Pavlo Kachur, acting Executive Director of the Ukrainian Grain Association Serhiy Ivaschenko; Vice President of the Ukrainian Chemists Union Ihor Holchenko; head of the Transport Employers Federation Volodymyr Husak; President of the Ukrvidtrans Association Natalia Petrichenko (Kyiv, 8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (098) 077 9778.

