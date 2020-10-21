Presentation of ITTA anomaly software product

On Wednesday, October 21, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on a presentation of the ITTA anomaly software product to analyze the voting process according to the relevant indicators at polling stations. Participants include Head of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics Ruslan Bortnik; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics on Electoral Technologies and Political Consulting Oleksandr Tepliuk; President of ITTA (NGO "International Technology Transfer Association) Artem Honcharenko (Kyiv, 8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (066) 969 1150.