On Wednesday, October 21, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Sentiments of Dnipro Residents." Participants include Head of the Institute of Public Policy and Consulting (INPOLIT) Serhiy Bykov; Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov; Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko; Director of the InterAction Center Yuriy Lahutov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.