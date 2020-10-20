Video

13:00 20.10.2020

Ratings of Political Parties, Candidates for Kyiv City Mayors

1 min read

On Tuesday, October 20, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ratings of Political Parties, Candidates for Kyiv City Mayors." Participants include political strategist, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov; Call-center supervisor Viktoria Shmorhylo (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Additional information by phone: (095) 178 9787.

