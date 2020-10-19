On Monday, October 19, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Study of Public Opinion Oleksandr Bukhalov entitled "Electoral preferences of voters in Ivano-Frankivsk and the region" according to the results of the survey conducted from October 10 to October 17, 2020, some 2,000 people were interviewed (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.