Video

10:00 15.10.2020

Ten Days Before Elections: Main Problems and Risks

1 min read

On Thursday, October 15, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press briefing of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine entitled "Ten Days Before Elections: Main Problems and Risks." Participants include Head of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Oleksiy Koshel; Deputy Director General of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Natalia Lynnyk; the analyst of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Denys Rybachok (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Dirty Attacks on Independent Experts as Peril to Ukraine's Court System

National Ratings of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety'

How Local Elections' Outcomes to Affect Regionalization Processes in Ukraine

Return of Ukrainian Women from Refugee Camp in Syria

Are Banks Playing Against Ukrainian Business?

Current Sentiments of Dnipro Residents, Electoral Prospects of Local Elections

Surveillance and Threats of Rape for Exposing Academic Dishonesty

Teletrade: What Awaits Ukrainian Economy if Second COVID-19 Wave happens

Govt's Failure to Fulfill Obligations: Future of Green Generation under Threat

On Problems of Education and Unavailability of Ukrainian Schools for Stable Work in New Academic Year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD