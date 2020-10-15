On Thursday, October 15, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press briefing of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine entitled "Ten Days Before Elections: Main Problems and Risks." Participants include Head of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Oleksiy Koshel; Deputy Director General of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Natalia Lynnyk; the analyst of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Denys Rybachok (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.