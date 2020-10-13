On Tuesday, October 13, at 10:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "National Ratings of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety." Participants include political strategist, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov; Call-center supervisor Olena Voloshko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (095) 178 9787.