On Friday, October 9, at 10.30 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Return of Ukrainian Women from Refugee Camp in Syria." At least 25 Ukrainian women, together with at least 35 of their children, are being held in Syria in the closed refugee camps Al-Hawl and al-Roj from one and a half to three and a half years; photo, audio and video evidence of the conditions in which the citizens of Ukraine are held will be presented. Participants include mothers of Ukrainian women who are held captive in refugee camps in Syria, Angelica Dobrovolska, Gulfire Yunusova, Fatyma Boiko, as well as Tetiana Kobeleva; moderators - journalists Taras Ibrahimov and Olena Savchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (098) 618 8989 (Taras Ibrahimov).