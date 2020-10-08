On Thursday, October 8, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Are Banks Playing Against Ukrainian Business?" during which businessman Dmytro Nikiforov will appeal to the National Bank management with an initiative to influence one of commercial banks, which is trying to illegally affect the activities of the Ukrainian manufacturer. Participants include owner of the group of companies for extraction and production of local waters, namely, Voda Ua, "Karpatska Dzherelna Vysokohirna," "Horianka" Dmytro Nikiforov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.