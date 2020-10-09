On Friday, October 9, at 12.00 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How Local Elections' Outcomes to Affect Regionalization Processes in Ukraine." Participants include Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko; expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko; political expert, PhD in philosophy, leading analyst of the International Information and Analytical Center Development of Ukraine Oleksandra Reshmedilova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.