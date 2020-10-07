Video

10:36 07.10.2020

Teletrade: What Awaits Ukrainian Economy if Second COVID-19 Wave happens

1 min read

On Wednesday, October 7, at 10.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Teletrade: What Awaits Ukrainian Economy if Second COVID-19 Wave happens." Participants include analyst of the international financial company Teletrade Serhiy Rodler, financial and analyst on economy, PhD in Economy Volodymyr Koval, analyst of the Center for Exchange Technologies Maksym Oryshchak (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (093) 656 1525, or at: info@teletrade.com.ua (press secretary of the Teletrade company in Ukraine Daria Rulevska).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

On Problems of Education and Unavailability of Ukrainian Schools for Stable Work in New Academic Year

Local elections in Dnipro: Expectations, Trends, Forecasts

Monitoring public opinion of Ukrainian population: assessments and moods on eve of local elections

Epidemic, Other Threats to Democratic Local Elections in Ukraine

Council of Europe Provided Positive Opinion on New Law on Kyiv – the Capital of Ukraine

Crimean Depositors against PrivatBank

How Much Will Tobacco Tax Receipts Grow Next Year?

How to Reduce State Budget Deficit by Eliminating Corruption Schemes at State Agro Enterprises

Online conference "Cyber Security Day" for students of Ukraine

Briefing "On emergency situation in Odesa region's south in connection with unprecedented two-year drought, need to support agricultural producers by reducing tax burden"

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD