14:18 07.10.2020

Current Sentiments of Dnipro Residents, Electoral Prospects of Local Elections

On Wednesday, October 7, at 15.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Current Sentiments of Dnipro Residents, Electoral Prospects of Local Elections." Participants include Director of the InterAction Center Yuriy Lahutov, Head of the Institute of Public Policy and Consulting (INPOLIT) Serhiy Bykov; Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov; member of the INPOLIT analytical center Denys Horokhovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

