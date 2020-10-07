On Wednesday, October 7, at 13.30 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the topic "Surveillance and Threats of Rape for Exposing Academic Dishonesty," during which they will talk about persecution after exposing plagiarism in S. Shkarlet's thesis. Participants: an activist, the chairperson of NGO Point of Growth, Education and Science, the coordinator of the anti-plagiarism initiative Desergate, Svitlana Blahodeteleva-Vovk, the project manager of the ZMINA Human Rights Center Liudmyla Yankina, lawyer of the victim Lidiya Dmytrus, Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Darya Kaleniuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Accreditation of journalists by phone: (099) 772 5667, ii@humanrights.org.ua (Iryna Ivanchenko).