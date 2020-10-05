Video

10:30 05.10.2020

Local elections in Dnipro: Expectations, Trends, Forecasts

1 min read

On Monday, October 5, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Local elections in Dnipro: Expectations, Trends, Forecasts." Participants include political experts Ihor Reiterovych, Kyrylo Molchanov and Rostyslav Balaban (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Epidemic, Other Threats to Democratic Local Elections in Ukraine

Council of Europe Provided Positive Opinion on New Law on Kyiv – the Capital of Ukraine

Crimean Depositors against PrivatBank

How Much Will Tobacco Tax Receipts Grow Next Year?

How to Reduce State Budget Deficit by Eliminating Corruption Schemes at State Agro Enterprises

Online conference "Cyber Security Day" for students of Ukraine

Briefing "On emergency situation in Odesa region's south in connection with unprecedented two-year drought, need to support agricultural producers by reducing tax burden"

Press conference of ex-representatives of the Servant of the People political party on groundless dismissal of them as candidates

Elections in Berdiansk Under Threat of Disruption

Press conference by reps of PJSC STE Electronprylad entitled 'Lack of Influence of Executive Power on Personnel Policy in Public Sector of Strategic Sector of Economy'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD