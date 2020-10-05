On Monday, October 5, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Local elections in Dnipro: Expectations, Trends, Forecasts." Participants include political experts Ihor Reiterovych, Kyrylo Molchanov and Rostyslav Balaban (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.