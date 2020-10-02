On Friday, October 2, at 10.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Council of Europe Provided Positive Opinion on New Law on Kyiv – the Capital of Ukraine." Participants include: Ukraine's MP from the Servant of the People faction, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Local Self-Government, co-author of the Law on Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine Dmytro Hurin; MP from the Servant of the People faction, candidate for Kyiv Mayor Iryna Vereschuk; MP from the Servant of the People faction, Chairperson of the Subcommittee on Urban Development, co-author of the Law on Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine Hanna Bondar; Head of the team of mediators to the draft public discussion of the Law on Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine Vlad Holdakivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration through the electronic form: https://bit.ly/2GkEpkS. Additional information at: (095) 253 2102, ritarivchachenko@gmail.com (Marharyta Rivchachenko).