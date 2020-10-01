On Thursday, October 1, at 13.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Crimean Depositors against PrivatBank. Study Presentation on Legality of Bank's Actions." The study's presentation on the legality of the bank's actions will take place with the participation of coordinator of the Crimean reception office of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, lawyer Anna Rasamakhina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information at: t.tkharchylava@helsinki.org.ua or by phone: (068) 515 3380.