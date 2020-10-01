Video

11:00 01.10.2020

How Much Will Tobacco Tax Receipts Grow Next Year?

1 min read

On Thursday, October 1, at 11.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "How Much Will Tobacco Tax Receipts Grow Next Year?" Participants include Executive Director at NGO "Life" Lilia Olefir; researcher at Kyiv School of Economics Pavlo Yavorsky; neurosurgeon Anton Shkiryak. Participation of a representative of the World Bank is expected (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires preliminary registration by e-mail: dmytro.p@center-life.org. Additional information by phone: (063) 344 1269.

