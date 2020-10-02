Video

11:30 02.10.2020

Epidemic, Other Threats to Democratic Local Elections in Ukraine

1 min read

On Friday, October 2, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a round table entitled "Epidemic, Other Threats to Democratic Local Elections in Ukraine," where the experts will discuss the course and possible consequences of the municipal election campaign in the context of the growing pandemic, economic decline and intensifying political confrontation in and around Ukraine. Participants include political consultant, analyst Valentyn Hladkykh; expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

