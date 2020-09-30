Online conference "Cyber Security Day" for students of Ukraine
The online conference "Cyber Security Day" will take place on October 1 at 10:00 for students, teachers, graduate students and cybersecurity professionals from Ukraine. The program includes speeches by leaders of the protection of Ukrainian cyberspace, business representatives, government officials, rectors of Ukrainian universities. The purpose of the event is to spread knowledge about cyber hygiene and safe handling in cyberspace, to promote best practices in cybersecurity.