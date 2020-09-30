Briefing "On emergency situation in Odesa region's south in connection with unprecedented two-year drought, need to support agricultural producers by reducing tax burden"

On Wednesday, September 30, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press briefing entitled "On emergency situation in Odesa region's south in connection with unprecedented two-year drought, need to support agricultural producers by reducing tax burden." Participants include MP Tetiana Plachkova, director of Farm Enterprise Dineks-Agro Oleksandr Petkov, head of LLC Avangard Roman Korzhevsky, chairman of the farm Balkany Radoslav Zlatov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (098) 210 0173 (Tetiana Sazonova).