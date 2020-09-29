On Tuesday, September 29, at 15.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Massive Violations of Electoral Legislation by Territorial Commission in Zaporizhia Region. Elections in Berdiansk Under Threat of Disruption." Participants include lawyer, representative of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party in Berdiansk Roman Oziumenko; leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party in Berdiansk Oleksandr Svydlo (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phones: (050) 257 9040 (Maryna Prokhorova).