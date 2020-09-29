On Tuesday, September 29, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "UP Foundation Presents Result of Research 'Rating of Influence of Ukrainian Officials." Participants include Head of the UP Foundation, historian, politologist Kost Bondarenko; analyst of the UP Foundation Lev Bondarenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information be phones: (044) 586 2472, (050) 038 8754.