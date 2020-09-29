Press conference by reps of PJSC STE Electronprylad entitled 'Lack of Influence of Executive Power on Personnel Policy in Public Sector of Strategic Sector of Economy'

On Tuesday, September 29, at 13.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by representatives of PJSC STE Electronprylad entitled "Lack of Influence of Executive Power on Personnel Policy in Public sector of Strategic Sector of Economy." Participants include Advisor to the Director General of PJSC STE Elektronprylad Volodymyr Harbuz; lawyer for Salkom company Valeriy Lukomsky; military expert Serhiy Zhurets, moderator - head of NGO "Colors of Life" Lidiya Honcharenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: 095 363 0449.