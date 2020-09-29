Video

13:00 29.09.2020

Press conference by reps of PJSC STE Electronprylad entitled 'Lack of Influence of Executive Power on Personnel Policy in Public Sector of Strategic Sector of Economy'

1 min read

On Tuesday, September 29, at 13.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by representatives of PJSC STE Electronprylad entitled "Lack of Influence of Executive Power on Personnel Policy in Public sector of Strategic Sector of Economy." Participants include Advisor to the Director General of PJSC STE Elektronprylad Volodymyr Harbuz; lawyer for Salkom company Valeriy Lukomsky; military expert Serhiy Zhurets, moderator - head of NGO "Colors of Life" Lidiya Honcharenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: 095 363 0449.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Elections in Berdiansk Under Threat of Disruption

UP Foundation Presents Result of Research 'Rating of Influence of Ukrainian Officials'

Press conference by representatives of Democratic Axe (Demokratychna Sokyra) political party on party's refusal to register in local elections in Kyiv

Political Preferences of Ivano-Frankivsk City, Region Residents

Will Local Elections Next Month Become Prerequisite for Early Elections of Verkhovna Rada, President?

Review of the 2021 Draft Budget: 6% deficit and spending on human capital development

Self-government of Medical Professions from the Verkhovna Rada: Liberation from Slavery or Enslavement?

Abolition of Laws No. 128-IX, No. 129-IX on Software for Payment Transactions Recorders (SPTR) and Transparent Business Rules Cannot be Allowed

Ukraine: What Investment Projects to be Returned to Ukraine for Foreign Investors?

Press conference 'Campaign Headquarters and Election Day – Presentation of Automated Vote Counting System and Headquarters Management'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD