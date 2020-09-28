On Monday, September 28, at 14.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by representatives of Democratic Axe (Demokratychna Sokyra) political party on party's refusal to register in local elections in Kyiv. Participants include Yuriy Hudymenko, the leader of the Demokratychna Sokyra political party, number one on the electoral list for Kyiv City Council; Taras Kotov, the speaker of the Demokratychna Sokyra political party on legal issues (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (066) 826 1827.