On Friday, September 25, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a round table talk entitled "Will Local Elections Next Month Become Prerequisite for Early Elections of Verkhovna Rada, President?" Participants include historian and political scientist, Director of the Ukrainian Politics Foundation Kostiantyn Bondarenko; expert of the International Center for Advanced Studies Valeriy Dymov; expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.