On Thursday, September 24, at 15.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Self-government of Medical Professions from the Verkhovna Rada: Liberation from Slavery or Enslavement?" Participants include Professor, President of Ukraine Dental Association Iryna Mazur; Professor, President of Ukrainian Family Medicine Association Larysa Matiukha; Professor, President of Ukrainian Society of Gynecological Endocrinologists Tetiana Tatarchuk; President of the Ukrainian Medical Association Oleh Musiy; President of the National Medical Council of Ukraine Kostiantyn Naduty (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (050) 443 1434.