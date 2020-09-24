On Thursday, September 24, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Abolition of Laws No. 128-IX, No. 129-IX on Software for Payment Transactions Recorders (SPTR) and Transparent Business Rules Cannot be Allowed." Participants include: Manager of Consumer Electronics Committee of the European Business Association Victoria Kulikova; Director General of the Association of Importers and Distributors of Automotive Components Viktoria Cherkach; Director General of the Association of Ukrainian Importers of Household Electronic Appliances Sofia Araslanova; Director of the Pharmaceutical Professional Association of Ukraine Volodymyr Rudenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Accreditation and additional information by phone: (063) 638 6871 (Oksana).