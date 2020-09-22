Video

Ukraine: What Investment Projects to be Returned to Ukraine for Foreign Investors?

On Tuesday, September 22, at 13.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine: What Investment Projects to be Returned to Ukraine for Foreign Investors?" Participants include Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov; Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine Ihor Petrashko; Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Yulia Kovaliv; Head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Dmytro Sennychenko; CEO of UkraineInvest Serhiy Tsyvkach (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation is required until 18:00 on September 21 at: https://bit.ly/2RFi18c. Accreditation requires confirmation due to quarantine measures and limited space. The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

