Press conference on publication of monograph 'Law in Political Life of Ukraine'

On Monday, September 21, at 14:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the publication of a collective monograph by leading scientists of Ukraine "Law in the political life of Ukraine." For the first time, the work reveals new issues of legal relations in the political life of Ukraine. Participants include Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach and academicians of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Anatoliy Selivanov, Natalia Onishchenko, Mykola Inshchin and other professors of law (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (097) 999 7957.