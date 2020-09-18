Video

11:30 18.09.2020

Main Circumstances of Current Political Season in Ukraine

1 min read

On Friday, September 18, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a round table talk entitled "Main Circumstances of Current Political Season in Ukraine." Participants include Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov; expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko; Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Ukraine's Green Energy Is Under Threat. Who Wants to Cancel Feed-In Tariffs in Constitutional Court?

Candidate for Kyiv Mayor Must Have Clear Concept of Action

Social and Political Sentiments of Odesa population: September 2020

Press briefing by Petro Poroshenko's lawyers

Local Elections 2020: Key Risks and Challenges

Response to charge of information terrorism brought by Teletrade against advertising company Amillidius and clients deceived by Teletrade

Presentation of Results of Sociological Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety, External Influence

Electoral Sentiments of Ukraine's Southern, Eastern Residents

The Kharkiv Robin Hoods Case: Rewarding Activists, Plans for Protection

Press conference on the state registration of the political party "Words are Deeds"

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD