On Friday, September 18, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a round table talk entitled "Main Circumstances of Current Political Season in Ukraine." Participants include Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov; expert of Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko; Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.