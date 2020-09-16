On Wednesday, September 16, at 13:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine's Green Energy Is Under Threat. Who Wants to Cancel Feed-In Tariffs in Constitutional Court?" Participants include: Head of Board of Ukrainian Wind Energy Association Andriy Konechenkov; Director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk; Co-founder of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy Ihor Tynny; Managing Partner of the Arzinger law firm, Attorney-at-law Timur Bondaryev; Counsel to the Arzinger law firm Yaroslav Cheker; representative of the Association of Solar Energy of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information: (050) 477 0994 (Dmytro).