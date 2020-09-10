On Thursday, September 10, at 13:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Response to charge of information terrorism brought by Teletrade against advertising company Amillidius and clients deceived by Teletrade." Participants include Head of marketing company Amillidius Bogdan Terzi, representative of the initiative group of clients deceived by Teletrade Vadym Kruhliakov, lawyer Oleksiy Borysenko. The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (096) 455 3086 (Vadym Kruhliakov).