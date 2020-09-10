Video

11:00 10.09.2020

Presentation of Results of Sociological Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety, External Influence

1 min read

On Thursday, September 10, at 11:30, he press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Presentation of Results of Sociological Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety, External Influence." Participants include political strategist, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov; supervisor of the Call-center Victoria Shmorhilo (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information by phone: (095) 178 9787.

