09:23 10.09.2020

Electoral Sentiments of Ukraine's Southern, Eastern Residents

1 min read

On Thursday, September 10, at 10:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Sentiments of Ukraine's Southern, Eastern Residents." Participants include Director of the InterAction Center Yuriy Lahutov; Head of the Institute of Public Policy and Consulting (INPOLIT) Serhiy Bykov; Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

