12:00 09.09.2020

Press conference on the state registration of the political party "Words are Deeds"

On Wednesday, September 9, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the state registration of the political party "Words are Deeds." Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Policy named after Zinovy Kulyk, honored lawyer of Ukraine, President of the ADK Ukraine Corporation and lawyer Serhiy Kryzhanivsky; members of the political council of the party "Words are Deeds" Viktor Sak and Mykhailo Volkov. The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation by phone: (067) 209 9167, or at: kryzhanivskyi@gmail.com (Larysa Fernandes Medyna).

