13:00 08.09.2020

International Investors VS Ukraine's Ecology. Lawsuit Filed in Ukraine Against Actions of International Giant in Manufacture and Sale of Furniture Components, as well as Provision of Production Services

On Tuesday, September 8, at 13:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "International Investors VS Ukraine's Ecology. Lawsuit Filed in Ukraine Against Actions of International Giant in Manufacture and Sale of Furniture Components, as well as Provision of Production Services." Participants include representative of the public organization "EKO Rivnensсhyna" Alla Losik; MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the seventh and eighth convocations, former head of the State Ecological Inspection of Ukraine Yeghor Firsov; lawyer, partner of Ario Law Firm, MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation Ruslan Sydorovych; lawyer, adviser to Ario Law Firm Serhiy Derkach; resident of Horodok village, ATO veteran Andriy Ovsiychuk.  The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (050) 454 1141 (Anastasia). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

