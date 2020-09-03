On Friday, September 4, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a briefing of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine entitled: "Start of Election Campaign: Main Problems and Risks." Participants include Committee of Voters of Ukraine Head Oleksiy Koshel; Committee of Voters of Ukraine Analyst Denys Rybachok (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.