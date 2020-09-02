Video

11:30 02.09.2020

Big Construction national program: results of sociological survey

On Thursday, September 3, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference of Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Deputy Director Anton Hrushetsky entitled "Big Construction national program: results of sociological survey" conducted from August 6 to August 19, 2020. The main results and conclusions of the conducted study on awareness and support of the program and top priorities will be presented. The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot, using editorial cards.

