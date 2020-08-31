On Monday, August 31, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Is it safe to invest in Ukraine and can the government protect a foreign investor?" Participants include Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko; Ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine Yağmur Ahmet Güldere; Deputy Director of Mesa-Dorbud LLC Vitaliy Troshyn; lawyer at Kachura Lawyers Ruslan Didovets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phones: (067) 506 00 47 (Vitaliy Yosypovych), (063) 140 1111 (Taras Mykolayovych).