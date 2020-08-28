Video

Reorganization of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection: Why Is International Trade Facing a Threat of Halt, and How to Launch Sanitary and Epidemiological Services Safely?

On Friday, August 28, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Reorganization of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection: Why Is International Trade Facing a Threat of Halt, and How to Launch Sanitary and Epidemiological Services Safely?" Participants include Vice-President of the Association of Milk Producers Hanna Lavreniuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian Union of Dairy Enterprises Vadym Chaharovsky, Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council Denys Marchuk, Strategic Development Advisor to the President of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Volodymyr Lapa, Executive Director of the Union of Poultry Farmers of Ukraine Serhiy Karpenko, international expert of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on veterinary medicine and food safety Vitaliy Bashynsky, President of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation Leonid Kozachenko, President of the Association of Ukrainian Pig Breeders Oksana Yurchenko, Chairperson of NGO Public Control over Consumer Rights Protection Vlada Myronova, Chairman of the Agrarian Union of Ukraine Hennadiy Novykov, Director of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Forum Maria Didukh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Accreditation and additional information by phone: (050) 314 5390.

