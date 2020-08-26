Video

12:26 26.08.2020

Electoral Sentiments of Ukraine's Southern, Eastern Residents

1 min read

On Wednesday, August 26, at 13:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Sentiments of Ukraine's Southern, Eastern Residents." Participants include Head of the Drahomanov Sociological Center Serhiy Shtepa; candidate of political sciences Oleksiy Yakubin; Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

